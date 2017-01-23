March Town 2nds win their first match of 2017

East Men’s Division 2N

Cambridge City 4ths 3 March Town 1sts 2

No match report.

East Men’s Division 5NW

March Town 2nds 3 Cambridge City 6ths 0

March Town 2nds won their first match of 2017.

With the first match of the year postponed due to weather conditions, March was eager to play City, currently second in the league. Stamina was not going to be a problem for March with four subs on the bench. March started off strong, keeping possession of the ball.

Gary Howsam put March in the lead. Cambridge City were awarded a short corner at half time but March denied them an equaliser.

In the second half Jack Nisbet scored in the first minute, squeezing the ball through the keeper’s legs. Cambridge City were awarded a few more short corners but some fantastic saves from John Mair kept March in the lead. Jack Nisbet scored a second. March went down to 10 men after a bad tackle but some great defending from Tony Manze and Simon Williams resulted in a clean sheet.

Man of the match: John Mair.

East Women’s Division 4NW(N)

March Town 1sts 4 Bourne Deeping 2nds 1

March started out strongly, taking control of the game with skilful passes around the Bourne players.

With great teamwork up the pitch from Carly Stevenson and Rebecca White, the first goal was scored by Hana Howsam. Still keeping possession, Hana scored March’s second goal with help in the D from Megan Gregson and Sarah Hussey. March kept strong possession throughout the rest of the first half, with many great shots from Charlotte Tweed and passes into the D from Louise Roberts and Molly Sears but unfortunately with bad luck, no more goals were scored.

Into the second half, with March’s strong defence, Bourne found it hard to get a goal but unfortunately slipped one past brilliant keeper Rachel Howsam.

After suffering from one unfortunate goal, the March team picked up their pace with tenacious work throughout. The defensive line held by Lorna, Felicity and Lauren kept a strong barrier letting little balls through into the defensive D.

The third goal was achieved with a great pass from Maggie Powell followed by a brilliant goal from Tweed. March kept up the pace and Hana Howsam secured her third goal.

Player of the match was Molly Sears.

A well deserved win for March with some brilliant teamwork.