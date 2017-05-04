Marshalls outnumber Wisbech riders in icy winds

Bitter north winds and icy showers kept riders away from the Tuesday evening Wisbech Wheelers 10-miler and they were outnumbered two to one by the marshalls with just three competitors out on the course.

Triathlete, Mat McClure, was first home in 22.20, next was Jon Talbot with 23.29 and last of the intrepid trio was Andrew Ward on 26.31.

Things had warmed up by the weekend and on Saturday afternoon in the Cambridge CC Open ‘10’ Talbot was once again in action recording an impressive 21.56 in the 40+ category, with Stewart Emmett second local rider home in 22.21 and Andrew Ward sliced over three minutes from his Tuesday effort on the faster Cambridge course.

Becky Murley continues her battle with husband Carl and managed a two-second victory, giving her three out of five so far this season.

Evergreen racer Roger Sewell, now 70-plus, rode at the King’s Lynn Open ‘10’ on the same afternoon and averaged 25mph-plus for the distance with comeback rider Paul Willis continuing to improve on earlier times with a course pb in the same event.

Results, Sat, April 22, VTTA ‘10’: B Murley (lady) 40+ 24.20, R Sewell 70+ 23.07.

Tue, April 25, Wisbech Evening ‘10’: M McClure 22.20, J Talbot 40+ 23.29, A Ward 40+ 26.31.

Sat, April 29, KLCC ‘10’: R Sewell 70+ 23.45, P Willis 60+ 25.08. Cambridge CC ‘10’: J Talbot 40+ 21.56, S Emmett 40+ 22.21, A Ward 40+ 23.20, B Murley (lady) 40+ 24.18, C Murley 50+ 24.20.

Sun 30 April, Westerley CC ‘10’: D Hallahan (lady) 60+ 30.30.