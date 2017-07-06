Martin continues purple patch for Fenland Running Club

Fenland Running Club member Martin Jennings continued his purple patch at the Abbey 10k on Sunday.

Jennings set a new personal best time in the event hosted by Ramsey Road Runners to finish in ninth place overall and the first MV45.

One of 383 finishers, Jennings adapted to the multi-terrain course well to break the 36-minute barrier with a time of 35.57.

honours

More club honours followed with Maire Irlam first LV50 and Jane Greenwood first LV60, Nicky Jennings second LV40 and Sarah Gauvin third LV45.

There were also new PBs for Rod Sinnott, Gilly Anderson and Lucy Hicks who knocked an impressive three minutes off her GEAR time and has a sub one-hour now in her sights.

Newcomer Hayley Missin had a really good first outing for the club with a time of 54.23.

Fenland Running Club results: Martin Jennings 9th 35.57 (PB); Rod Sinnott 34th 40.22 (PB); Tom Richards 65th 44.18; Sarah Gauvin 80th 45.47; Maire Irlam 82nd 46.03; Paul Wiegand 85th 46.16; Ann Trett 90th 47.02; Nicky Jennings 94th 47.10; Jane Greenwood 146th 51.15; Sam Lyddiatt 182nd 53.21; Hayley Missin 199th 54.23; Trevor Sutherill 252nd 57.55; Julie Garner 255th 58.07; Gilly Anderson 268th 58.57 (PB); Lucy Hicks 305th 1.03.36.

March Athletic Club took 12 runners to the same event.

The club’s athletes performed above and beyond to bring back a number of accolades.

First home for the club with a season best was Justin Elvidge in 37th place in 41.06.

The first lady home in 46th place, and taking 3rd lady overall was Geraldine Larham in 42.00.

Karen Patterson won the female vet 45 category, finishing in 54th place in 43.20.

The remaining runners were: 79th Simon Render 45.45, 111th Tom Orr 48.18, 172nd Mark Darlow 52.43, 222nd Rachel Boxall 56.03, 233rd Scott Bywater 56.53, 246th Mark Oakerbee 57.35, 277th Sally Mills 1.00.12, 306th Sarah Lemmon 1.03.43 and 315th Suzanne Muckley 1.04.48.