McClure leads over Wisbech Wheelers rivals

Triathlete Mat McClure continues to head the field in the Wisbech Wheelers evening series with over a minute on his nearest cycling rivals in the last two events.

In open competition the effect of a different course in different weather was shown very clearly with vet, Jon Talbot, and 70+ supervet, Roger Sewell, putting 25-mile rides of 57.06 and 57.26 respectively in the VTTA event near Newmarket then, just a week later, taking over five minutes longer for the same distance in the King’s Lynn event between Fincham and Mundford in windy and rainy conditions.

In the same events 50+ vet, Carl Murley, took three seconds from his wife, Becky, at Newmarket but she turned the tables by 48 seconds at Fincham.

The head-to-head tandem battle between 60+ vets Paul Sims and Phil Howe versus 40+ vet Mike McInerney and junior, Eve McInerney, has still to be staged – but the odds have swung in favour of the younger pairing who recorded 22.27 in the club ‘10’ against 24.00 by Sims and Howe the week before.

Results, July 25, Wisbech Club ‘10’: M McCLure 22.10, A Ward 40+ 23.29, N Empson (A Velo) 23.40, J Wiegman 25.07, J Bates 60+ 25.18, J Emspon 60+ (A Velo) 25.34, A Bye 60+ 25.37, C Murley 50+ 25.57, B Murley 40+ (lady) 26.35. Tandem – P Sims 60+ & P Howe 60+ 24.00. Sat, Jul 29, Chronos Open ‘10’: A Whiting 50+ 23.05, P Willis 60+ 24.41 (road bike), D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 28.40. Sun, Jul 30, VTTA ‘25’: J Talbot 40+ 57.06, Sewell 70+ (Hounslow & Dist) 57.26, C Murley 50+ 1.00.38, B Murley 40+ (lady) 1.00.41.

Tue, Aug 1, Wisbech Club ‘10’: M McClure 21.53, J Talbot 40+ 23.11, A Ward 40+ 23.49, S Emmett 40+ 24.15, C Murley 50+ 24.32, J Bates 60+ 25.14, P Willis 60+ 25.33, P Baldwin 70+ 27.03. Tandem – M McInerney 40+ & Eve McInerney (junior lady) 22.27.

Saturday, KLCC Open ‘25’: J Talbot 40+ 1.01.49, R Sewell 70+ 1.02.16, B Murley 40+ (lady) 1.05.10, C Murley 50+ 1.05.58. Sunday, Stowmarket & Dist Open ‘10’: T Bye 60+ 25.24.