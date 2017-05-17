McClure takes Wisbech honours again

Triathlete, Mat McClure, was once again first home in the Tuesday evening event on the Wisbech ‘10’ course with 22.20.

But next rider in was road racer and ex-Wisbech Wheeler cyclist, Jason Kierman – now with St Ives CC – who jumped on his road bike and rattled round in 23.39, leaving third place to another 40+ rider, Andrew Ward, with 24.29.

Tuesday was just a warm-up for McClure who along with several other Wisbech Wheelers travelled to Attleborough on Wednesday evening for the Breckland Open ‘10’.

At just under 30mph his 20.57 earned McClure third place overall.

To add to the tally McClure, along with 40+ vets Jon Talbot and his father Doug McClure, took the team prize for Wisbech as well.

Unfortunately rain and road spray on the A47 forced cancellation of the Wisbech Open ‘25’ on Sunday but it is hoped that the event can be re-scheduled for later in the season.

Results Tues, May 9, Wisbech ‘10’: M McClure 22.20, J Kierman 40+ (St Ives CC) (road bike) 23.39, A Ward 40+ 24.29, A Bird 40+ 24.49, A Jenkins 25.26, Roger Sewell 70+ (Hounslow & Dist CC) 25.30, J Bates 60+ 25.31, G Horspool 26.01, B Murley 40+ (lady) 27.04.

Wed, May 10, Breckland Open ‘10’: M McClure 20.57, J Talbot 40+ 22.27, D McClure 40+ 22.56, R Sewell 70+ 23.16, C Murley 50+, 24.15, A Bird 40+ 24.21, P Willis 60+ 24.24, D Hallahan 60+ (lady) 30.10 and Saturday, City Rd Club, Hull 27.26.

Cycling Report