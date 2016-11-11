Midlands martial arts medals for Wisbech and Long Sutton

The TAGB North Midlands Championships 2016 was held at The Derby Arena, Derby.

More than 700 students took part in Pattern, Sparring and Team Sparring events and also for the Black Belts, Destruction.

The Mark Farnham Schools provided 24 competitors to this event and returned a fantastic 17 awards.

The results for local Schools are - Wisbech: James Scott Mens Green Belt Sparring 3rd.

Long Sutton: George Lake Boys Blue Belt Sparring 3rd.

The Schools now look forward to their next competition, the British Championships.

Anyone interested in learning a martial art, or even taking part in Tae Kwon-Do competitions, should contact Mark on 07771644460 or please visit the website www.mftkd.co.uk