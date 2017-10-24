Mighty Quinn stars in Wisbech LK Academy Norwich runners-up spot

Players from Wisbech LK Tennis Academy played at the weekend at Easton College near Norwich.

It was a team competition and the mini red team came second out of eight teams.

The youngest member of the team – Quinn Arkle, aged 6 – was in his first competiton representing the club, and was thrilled to win a medal.

All the members fought and played well.

The Academy is running a special Halloween tournament on Sunday, October 29, 2-4pm, £5.

This is a team event where every point won counts towards your team’s score.

It is open to all juniors and adults.

LK will find beginners a racket, court and opponent suitable for their level of experience. For further information contact info@LKtennisacademy.com or text 07788 857502.

l Pictured from left: Charlie Coleman, Quinn Arkle, Neilas Suriyas and Lukrecija Spukaite.