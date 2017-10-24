Search

Mighty Quinn stars in Wisbech LK Academy Norwich runners-up spot

LK Mini Reds players left to right Charlie Coleman, Quinn Arkle, Neilas Suriyas, Lukrecija Spukaite. 10.2017
Players from Wisbech LK Tennis Academy played at the weekend at Easton College near Norwich.

It was a team competition and the mini red team came second out of eight teams.

The youngest member of the team – Quinn Arkle, aged 6 – was in his first competiton representing the club, and was thrilled to win a medal.

All the members fought and played well.

The Academy is running a special Halloween tournament on Sunday, October 29, 2-4pm, £5.

This is a team event where every point won counts towards your team’s score.

It is open to all juniors and adults.

LK will find beginners a racket, court and opponent suitable for their level of experience. For further information contact info@LKtennisacademy.com or text 07788 857502.

