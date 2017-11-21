Mike makes smash hit to seal Wisbech Thirds’ hockey points

Wisbech Men’s 1st 0

Havering 1

Coming off the back of two poor performances it was key for Wisbech to start the game well and gain a strong foothold in the contest.

Unfortunately, this was not to be the case as Havering were ahead before Wisbech had even touched the ball. Wisbech rallied and grew into the game.

Resolute defending allowed for chances to be created on the break but these were not capitalised upon and Wisbech trailed going into the break by the single goal.

The second half saw more of the same as Wisbech continued to press looking for the equaliser, but it was not to be their day.

Much can be taken from the performance as Wisbech look to turn their fortunes around next weekend away to leaders Cambridge City.

MoM: Ed Lanning.

Wisbech Men’s 2nd 5 Bourne Deeping 4th 1

Wisbech started slowly but still created a few chances.

Calvin Bishop scored with an effort into the roof of the net, and Gary Freear from a strike from the top of the D. Wisbech conceded a breakaway goal after switching off.

Wisbech then typically came out in the second half with some fluid passing and scored with a goal from Freear from a short corner, and then another from Jordan Trundle from a great strike. One more goal from Dom Stannard, while Lewis Jackson made effective runs all game and earned joint MoM.

MoM: Jackson & Freear.

Wisbech Men’s 3rds 3 Cambs C 1

Wisbech continued to play great flowing hockey this weekend and came away with a well-deserved win.

Goals from Jamie Gollands, Elliot Peck and a spectacular overhead smash from Mike Lawrence secured the points.

MoM: Lawrence − superb defending, great goal.

Wisbech Men’s 4th 3

Spalding 6th 1

The 4ths, determined to put last week’s result behind them, took the game to Spalding from the start and pressed high up the pitch. Some great passing and movement soon led to the first goal touched in by Josh Porter. Ian Bell soon added a second.

The second half was much the same. Spalding won a short corner that was deflected off a Wisbech stick into the net. Wisbech kept their heads and netted again thanks to a Pete Symonds strike in possibly their best performance this season.

MoM: Ryan Jackson and Symonds.

Wisbech Ladies 1

Bedford 2nd 2

Wisbech faced strong opposition with a very much changed side.

Bedford started the strongest and went 2-0 up early on. The ladies did well not to concede another goal leading up to half-time.

The second half saw Wisbech gain momentum and they managed to score through a solo run right through the midfield and defence by Laura Overland.

Good debut performances by Harriet Bateman, Louise Walker and Ashleigh Jarvis-Lee.

PoM: Nat Ward.

Spalding 5

Wisbech Ladies 2nds 0

Wisbech managed to hold Spalding off for a while but the opposition netted two goals very quickly.

Wisbech pressurised and unfortunately were unable to finish. Spalding broke again with another two goals before half-time.

The ladies played much better hockey in the second half. Well played Libby Bingham, who had a brilliant game up until she got taken out and ended up injured on the sidelines.

PoM: Bingham.

Wisbech Ladies 3rds 0 Cambs Nomads 2nd 3

Wisbech put on their best performance to date against a feisty Nomads on Saturday.

In an awesome first half they almost held it to 0-0 until the opposition put one away 10 minutes before the whistle.

They created chances up in Cambs Nomads “D” and also won some short corners but were unable to capitalise on their hard work.

Great work continued in all sections of the team, especially defenders Emily Clare, Helen Pentelow and Izzy Gowler, midfielder Carmen Hannibal-Stewart and attacking youngsters Yasmin Pritchard and Ellie Padmore.

PoM: Helen Pentelow.