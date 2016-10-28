MP Steve Barclay praises Leverington Three Counties community running groups

Leverington Three Counties Running Club coaches Gary Bligh and Richard Betts attended a conference with Steve Barclay MP discussing the highly successful ‘trackless’, school run and beginners’ groups run by Three Counties Running Club and Active Fenland.

Among other sports, TCRC and its coaching team were highly praised for their work in the community and raised the idea of a running track being built in the local area, which was received very positively. Three Counties couldn’t have done this without the help from Lauren Bremmer at Active Fenland.

On Saturday Three Counties RC provided run coaching to children and families at the Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech. The event organised by local family workers was an Olympics themed day of education and sport.

TCRC coach Gary Bligh and volunteer from the club Tayo Willett provided a fun running session to children and families over the day.

TCRC said: “It was very rewarding to see the smiles and sense of accomplishment achieved from those taking part.”