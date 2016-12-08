Must-win Swaffham game for Wisbech 1st XV

This weekend sees a must- win game for Wisbech 1st XV.

Head coach Leonard Veenendaal said: “A number of players have been below par, lacking commitment, pride and passion which has seen us lose three league and one cup games in a row.

“For a few players this weekend presents a last chance to either cement their place or give their place up to Wildcats players, or even some of the tried and tested veterans returning after Christmas.”

In a home double header on Saturday, the 1st XV host Swaffham and Wildcats entertain Wendens Ambo.

Matches will be preceded by a VP lunch, plus live post match entertainment.

Both games will kick off at 2pm.