National glory for Wisbech Samurai School

The Samurai Karate School returned home with three national champions from the WTKO National Championships in Burnley.

More than 20 students competed against teams from all over the country – from Plymouth to Preston, as well as Scotland and Ireland.

The school came away with seven bronze, three silver and three gold medals. Brian Newby (men’s kata), Mark Twigge (men’s kumite), Glen Mason Senior (men’s kata), Cayden Layde boys’ kumite), Ashleigh Mason (girls’ kumite) and Aaron Goult (boys’ 13yrs kumite) won bronze. There were silvers for Katrina Nalivaiko (16yrs + kumite), Lexi Klibanecz (girls’ 9yrs kumite), Glen Mason (senior men’s kata).

Jenson Kiddle, from Wisbech, took a brilliant gold medal in the boys’ 9-11yrs kumite, beating three black belts on his way to the national title.

Alexandra Mylnek, also from Wisbech, took gold in girls’ 7yrs kumite, winning all of her fights in a group round robin and Grace Twigge put in an outstanding performance to claim the first gold of the day in 10yrs Kata.

The successful school, which now has new classes in both Lynn and Downham, has now scooped 31 medals in three events this year. The school championships later this month will be sponsored by SB Components, in Wisbech, and three students who will be attempting WTKO Dan gradings in a few weeks. Contact 07843 414433or email: sensei@samuraimartialarts.co.uk for more information.