New course record in Fenland flagship Wisbech race

Fenland Running Club’s flagship 10-mile race, once again generously sponsored by lawn treatment services company Green Thumb, was an outstanding success on Sunday with a record entry close to the race limit of 400 runners.

A new feature this year was a Relay Team entry option.

1st ladies prize at the Fenland 10 , centre Geraldine Larham , left Karen Patterson , right Toni Alcaraz

The massive entry saw 341 finishers representing 54 running clubs from both around the region and from as far afield as Reading and Wigan, and a further 21 competing in the fun Relay Teams.

With a fast, flat course the Green Thumb ‘FEN10’ is primed for PBs if there is no wind – and that is exactly what happened.

Race winner was James Bellward of Bedford & County AC who completed the 10 miles averaging 5 minutes 15 seconds per mile to finish 12 seconds inside the previous course record in a time of 52:35.

Phillipa Taylor of Nene Valley Harriers was first lady in a time of 1:04:23 and the winning Relay Team was Super Striders in a time of 1:14:57.

With 21 runners, Fenland RC’s first man home was Ryan Jones in a PB time of 1:03:05 and first lady was Claudia Milburn, running her first 10 miler and finishing 2nd Senior Lady, with Ian Milburn finishing as 3rd MV70.

Fenland Running Club also gratefully acknowledge the additional sponsorship from local businesses Alishan, Dawbarns, NB Construction, Shapers and Univeg.

FRC results: Ryan Jones 31st 1:03:05 (PB); Lewis Saunders 46th 1:05:49; Claudia Milburn 105th 1:13:08; Paul Wiegand 112th 1:13:46; Ian Milburn 133rd 1:16:24; Greg Tagney 149th 1:17:59; Sarah Gauvin 174th 1:21:15; Roger Williams 179th 1:21:31; Carol Bowett 185th 1:22:17 (PB); Trevor Sutherill 194th 1:24:10 (PB); Sam Lyddiatt 200th 1:25:32; Pamela Reynolds 211th 1:25:56; Aaron Petts 216th 1:26:19; Becky Murley 226th 1:27:27; Jac Richards 233rd 1:28:16; Gemma Rose 240th 1:29:00; Tracey Else 271st 1:35:42 (PB); Sam Henriques 279th 1:36:31; Joanne Clarke 307th 1:40:37; Gilly Anderson 326th 1:43:31; Debra Wate 328th 1:44:28.

lNine March AC members conquered the Snowdonia Marathon. Jevan Robertson led the club home completing the challenging course in 3 hours 26 minutes followed by Mick Stacey in 3 hours 29 minutes. Gaelle Bryant was the first March Lady home in a time of 4 hours 34 minutes followed by Teilo Pearce 5.17.23, Sue Ward 5.41.57, Lee Carey 5.41.57, Nina Markillie 5.41.57, Suzanne Orr 5.43.52 and Tom Orr 5.43.52.

Ladies scooped prizes at the Fenland 10 mile. Geraldine Larham was 2nd lady overall with a time of 1.07.15 and close behind was Toni Alcaraz who won 3rd lady in 1.07.42pb. Karen Patterson won 1st vet 45 prize 1.11.37 and the trio won 1st ladies team prize. Andrew Larham won 3rd in his age category with a cracking time of 1.05.44.

Other times: Justin Showell 1.12.33pb, Phil Beldom 1.17.41, Harry Littlemore 1.19.58, Mark Darlow 1.26.21, Malcolm Hunt 1.28.06, Karen Dando 1.33.43, Fay Scrivener 1.34.52.