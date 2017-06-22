Nine Wisbech Hudson students make grading success

At the recent tae kwon-do gradings at the New Vision Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech, nine students went through their paces successfully to go up a grade.

Pictured here are Daniil Liiskmas, Erin Grocott, Maritin Woolard, Fraser Cebryk, Kimberlee Jay, Ashton Whyles, Lucas Ellingham, and Alex Seals.

Also pictured, from left in the back row, are some of Mr Carter’s black belt students: Aaron Jennings, John Noble, Corinne Neale, Anthony Carter himself, and Dawn Murat – helping Mr Carter with the gradings.

All of the Wisbech competitors train exclusively with Anthony Carter who has been teaching taekwon-do for 28 years, for 15 years at the Hudson Leisure Centre, Wisbech. Everyone is welcome to join them on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays between 6pm and 7pm.

The first lesson is always free. Just turn up in something casual.

Taekwon-do is great for self-discipline and self-defence for all ages. Aaron Jennings is a 4th Dan Black Belt, and European champion.

For more information please contact Anthony Carter, 6th Dan, ABAPT, tel: 07768634332, email: cartertaekwondo@aol.com, Facebook.carterschooloftaekwondo, or web: http://carterschooloftaekwondo