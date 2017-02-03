Nisbet nets as March teams prosper

East Men’s Division 2N

March Town 1sts 5

Dereham 2nds 1

No match report.

East Men’s Division 5NW

City of Peterborough 7ths 0

March Town 2nds 2

Another clean sheet for March, who played in an even first half.

Charlie Boughton put March in the lead and John Mair had another fantastic game in goal.

March looked stronger in the second half.

They worked hard in defence and Mark Whittome played exceptionally well. Eventually March gained a second from Jack Nisbet.

Man of the match: Mark Whittome.

East Women’s Division 4NW(N)

City of Peterborough 4ths 0

March Town 2

March started strongly and managed to keep possession as they attacked down the pitch.

There were many shots on target but, unfortunately, the team’s vocal defenders wouldn’t let any of them through.

Soon after, the game took a turn, Hana Housam took an excellent shot resulting in the score 0-1 at half-time.

Again, March started strongly. Charlotte Norman put some strong balls in the D.

Charlotte Tweed carried the ball which resulted in it reaching the D and eventually Housam soon got her second, making the game safe.

Player of the match: Charlotte Tweed.