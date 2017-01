North Cambs County played their second EBF Derbyshire Trophy game against Northants at Long Sutton IBC and despite a good start dropped shots throughout the second part of the game and lost on all 4 rinks 62 to 118 shots.

Results: T Reed, B Grounds, N Eagle v S Law 17-28; J Ivatt, E Clarke, I Lawson v J Hartford 13-28; L Smith, F Howard, N Parnell v J Randle 14-31; M Oliver, B Plater, M Hartopp v R Martin 18-31.

The next game is at Lincoln IBC LN6 7SW, 10am, Sunday.