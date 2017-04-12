Search

North Cambs bowlers’ English final times

MHLC-03-08-12 National bowls Aug15 Candid images of the First round of the National 55 and over Warwickshire against the Isle of Wight at victoria park .

MHLC-03-08-12 National bowls Aug15 Candid images of the First round of the National 55 and over Warwickshire against the Isle of Wight at victoria park .

0
Have your say

The English Bowling Federation and English Women’s Bowling Federation National Indoor Finals take place at Newark Indoor Bowls Club commencing Wednesday, April 19.

The North Cambridgeshire Bowling Association will be represented by the current indoor champions, first round matches are as follows.

Wednesday: 09.30am - Ladies Rinks - Lynne Quibell, Jackie Hearle & Wendy Featherstone.

2.30pm - Men’s Rinks - Tony Read, Nigel Eagle & Jon Ivatt; 12.30pm - Mixed Rinks - David Bailey, Frank Howard & Lynne Quibell.

Thursday 20: 12.30pm - Ladies Senior Singles - Chris Wadlow.

3.30pm - Men’s Pairs - Matt Hewitt & Andy Hailes.

3.30pm - Men’s Singles - Tony Reed.

Friday 21: 9.30 - Mixed Pairs - David Bailey & Lynne Quibell.

9.30 - Ladies Singles - Chris Wadlow; Noon Ladies Pairs - Pauline Adams & Eileen Phillips.