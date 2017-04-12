North Cambs bowlers’ English final times

The English Bowling Federation and English Women’s Bowling Federation National Indoor Finals take place at Newark Indoor Bowls Club commencing Wednesday, April 19.
The North Cambridgeshire Bowling Association will be represented by the current indoor champions, first round matches are as follows.
Wednesday: 09.30am - Ladies Rinks - Lynne Quibell, Jackie Hearle & Wendy Featherstone.
2.30pm - Men’s Rinks - Tony Read, Nigel Eagle & Jon Ivatt; 12.30pm - Mixed Rinks - David Bailey, Frank Howard & Lynne Quibell.
Thursday 20: 12.30pm - Ladies Senior Singles - Chris Wadlow.
3.30pm - Men’s Pairs - Matt Hewitt & Andy Hailes.
3.30pm - Men’s Singles - Tony Reed.
Friday 21: 9.30 - Mixed Pairs - David Bailey & Lynne Quibell.
9.30 - Ladies Singles - Chris Wadlow; Noon Ladies Pairs - Pauline Adams & Eileen Phillips.