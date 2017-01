North Cambs EBF

North Cambs County played their first Derbyshire Trophy game against Hunts at Long Sutton IBC and lost on all four rinks, 60 to 134 shots.

Results: N Eagle, E Clarke, M Hartopp v S Leader 25-25; J Ivatt, B Plater, I Lawson v L Swannel 16-28; M Hewitt, P Cross, N Parnell v R Elmore 6-37; D Donaldson, F Howard, A Hailes v E Elmore 13-43.

The next game is at Long Sutton IBC, 10am, on Sunday.

