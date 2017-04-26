North Cambs national bowls opponents too strong

The North Cambridgeshire Bowling Association competed in the National Indoor championship finals at Newark and played some very close games but competition was too strong and won only one first round game.

Results – Ladies Singles: Chris Wadlow 21 – Lincolnshire 20; 2nd round v Championship winner Annie Lennie Northumberland losing 6-21; Ladies Pairs: Pauline Adams & Eileen Phillips 4 to Championship winners Durham 30; Ladies Rinks: Lynne Quibell, Jackie Hearle & Wendy Featherstone 6–Hunts 25.

Men’s Rinks: Tony Read, Bob Grounds (sub for Nigel Eagle) Jon Ivatt (not available) and played with two against the Championship winning rink Hunts, winning 9 of the 18 ends but losing 10-25; Mixed Rinks: David Bailey, Frank Howard & Lynne Quibell 17-Northumberland 21; Ladies Senior Singles: Chris Wadlow 17–Northants 21; Men’s Pairs: Matt Hewitt & Andy Hailes 8–Humberside 21; Men’s Singles: Tony Reed 18–Nottinghamshire 21; Mixed Pairs: David Bailey & Lynne Quibell 14–Durham 16.