Oliver stars with maximum at Wisbech Kart Racing Club

Wisbech and District Kart Racing Club hosted the second round of their grass championships.

This was the first round the club has used the change of rule for starting positions, with the leaders of the championship having to start at the back of the grid.

This made quite a difference to the end results and saw some different drivers collecting trophies. With only one 70cc kart entered for the day Oliver Goodliffe won maximum points. The 90cc had some very good racing throughout the day but brother to Oliver, Jack Goodliffe, took the overall first of the day.

The 125cc juniors had 11 karts entered. The day had some very competitive racing, but the overall winner, gaining maximum points, was Jack Rolfe.

The biggest class of the day was the 125cc seniors, with again some fantastic racing and overtaking all day. The overall winner was Kevin Jackson.

The closest class of the day was the 250cc open. This class saw 12 karts entered which is the biggest entry in the class for a couple of years within the club.

There was a lot of rivalry between Sam Harrison and Darren Drabble. Harrison had to work hard all day as he was starting at the back with Drabble starting at the front, but perseverance paid off and Harrison took the overall win on the day.

Full results were: 70cc 1st Oliver Goodliffe, 90cc 1st Jack Goodliffe, 2nd Rhianna Regan, 3rd Tyler Holt, 125cc Junior 1: Jack Rolfe, 2 Will Cole, 3 Frankie Wright, 125cc Seniors 1: Kevin Jackson, 2 Ian Carter, 3 Bradley Galley, 125cc 2 stroke senior 1: Joe Moore, 250cc 4 stroke senior 1: Mark Carter, 2 Kevin Jackson, 3 Kevin Boyden, 250cc open 1: Sam Harrison, 2 Darren Drabble, 3 Alex Freeman, Junior of the day was given to Evie Bocking. The club had 62 karts entered in total. The club will be hosting their annual British championships weekend of July 1 and 2. Free entry to the field for spectators.