Three-time Olympian Ross Davenport visited the George Campbell Centre recently to give a presentation to the March Marlins Swimming Club on his swimming career.

Davenport represented Team GB in the 200m freestyle at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics. He is an ambassador for FINIS swimming products.

He is pictured with the centre manager Andy Cornwell and Emily Morris, a gym consultant there and a March Marlins member.