On a roll: Wisbech teenager Bethan picked for England seniors

Bethan McCarthy, 16, from Wisbech has been selected to represent England at seniors level at the World Roller Games 2017 in China later in the year.

Bethan, who has a dream to go and play roller hockey in Portugal after her A-levels for a year, said: “All the hard work training for six months has paid off.”

She owes a special thank-you to her coach at Peterborough RHC, Arthur Corr, with whom she has progressed so much in the last three years.

Bethan plays for Peterborough at U17 and national level. She also represents England at U17 which will take her to Germany in December for the European Championships.

The Round Table and Vauxhall Thurlow Nunn in Wisbech have both also helped very much with their kind sponsorship.