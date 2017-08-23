PB for March AC runner Billy Bremner at Thorney

Thorney played hosts to their annual 5-mile road race on Sunday (August 20).

For March AC the race proved to be a great success with personal best (PB) times, age category winners and the ladies scooped second ladies team prize.

First home for the club was Billy Bremner in a PB time of 29 minutes and three seconds and won second place in his age category. For the ladies, both Toni Alcaraz and Emma Tuck had personal bests ensuring more prizes, Toni was 3rd Lady overall to finish while Emma was 1st Vet 40 and 4th overall. Geraldine Larham won 1st Vet 45 prize.

Times: – Billy Bremner 29:03pb (2nd in Age Cat), David Burgess 29:18 pb, Toni Alcaraz 32:19pb (1st in Age Cat), Emma Tuck 33:23pb (2nd in Age Cat), Geraldine Larham 34:27 (1st in Age Cat), Bryan Newman 36:59 (2nd in Age Cat), Bryan Goodenough 38:38, Steve Starr 39:26, Harry Littlemore 40:19, Jon Long 40:34, Sarah Starr 41:59, Mark Oakerbee 43:28pb, Fay Scrivener 44:23, Malcolm Hunt 50:05, Pat Brown 50:47, Gena Jackman 1:00:33 (3rd in Age Cat).