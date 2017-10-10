Penny and Chris take March golf home honours

It was a blustery but dry day for March GC to hold its annual mixed open which was well supported with pairs from numerous golf courses as well as pairs from March Golf Club.

Regulars to the competition Mike and Dawn Robinson from Ramsay won with 39 points; closely followed by Zhanna Tarosko and her partner William Selfe from Bourne with 37 points.

March’s pairing of Penny Gilbert and Chris Elliott continued their successes after playing in many pairs competitions this season and won for the home club with a superb score of 40 points. They were closely followed by the consistent playing of Jean Alderton and Ian Hunter with 39 points.

Nearest the pin for men was won by John Wood with a very impressive tee shot on the 222 yard ninth/18th hole. Nearest the pin for ladies was won by Jean Alterton who got her tee shot very close to a very difficult pin position on the 120 yard sixth/15th hole.

Lady captain Fiona Wood presented the prizes.

Prize winners from left: Ian Hunter/Jean Alderton, Penny Gilbert, Dawn/Mike Robinson, Zhanna Tarosko, Chris Elliott, John Wood, William Selfe.

To find out more about the club, which enjoys an increasing membership, go to www.marchgolfclub.co.uk