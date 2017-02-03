Petty double earns Long Sutton Ladies Seconds a battling win

Spalding 3rd 1

LSHC Ladies 2nd 2

The Long Sutton team battled hard for their victory.

After the enforced break due to the weather the calming influence of Cooper and Hales kept things steady.

Back to hockey players Smith and Hoyles slotted in and worked hard in midfield and defence with Hoyles using her fitness to chase down every ball.

Spalding went ahead and after some timely substitutions the team capitalised on some of the long penetrating balls from Oldershaw Ellis.

Cooper found Hales who sent a rocket into the D for Petty to get behind and lift over the young Spalding keeper. It was from another long Oldershaw Ellis ball that the second goal came as Laming took the first shot, followed up by Wilson and Petty was there to slot home her second before half-time.

A great start to the new year, a promising start for some new players.

PoM: Izzy Oldershaw Ellis.

Shefford & Sandy 1st 4 LSHC Men 1

Sutton’s second half of the season got under way eight weeks after their last league game.

Shefford had two sent to the sin bin for two minutes. Sutton capitalised and scored the best goal of the game with a slick, flowing move. Fetherstone stole the ball superbly in the midfield, found Shore who beautifully picked out Fyson for a sublime deflection into the top corner.

Sutton started to tire and Shefford started to build momentum, utilising their giant squad and netting twice in each half. Sutton will hopefully bounce back with their squad back to full strength.

PoM: Ross Gavaghan.

LSHC Men’s Second 5 Spalding 3rd 5

A dramatic lower-table match ended with honours even in Division 3NW.

First half goals came from Gary Hales with a volley and Josh Baker; and in the second half Baker with a reverse stick finish, Luke Jackson and Will White with a deflection from a Nick Ellis effort for the late equalising goal.

PoM: Matt Goodley.