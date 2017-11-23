Positive 50K Bury St Edmunds Steps from Wisbech Fenland Running Club’s Sarah

On Sunday, Sarah Gauvin and Ian King represented Fenland Running Club at the second Ryston Runners Cross Country race of 9K at Shouldham Warren.

King finished in 42:38 and Gauvin in 45:16. Sarah’s son Henry also took part in the U9 800m race which he completed in 3:52.

Sue Barrow.

The previous Sunday, Sarah took on the much bigger challenge of the Positive Steps King’s Forest 50K Ultra on forest tracks just outside Bury St Edmunds. Gauvin completed the 50K in 5:06:52 and was 10th lady and 44th overall in a field of 126 finishers.

FRC runners were also in action in half marathons on Sunday.

Sue Barrow and Gilly Anderson took part in the St Neots Half and in a field of 1,168, Sue finished 742nd in a time of 1:58:55 and Gilly was 1,038th in 2;17:55.

Husband and wife team Tim Clough and Elisabeth Sennitt Clough were over at the inaugural Snetterton Race Track Half Marathon and with 775 finishers,

Tim was 186th in 1:41:34 and Elisabeth was 224th in 1:44:15.

Members of March AC rolled up and planted the flag at the local Riverside Runners organized St. Neots Half Marathon last weekend. On a day that produced perfect running conditions, our athletes performed above and beyond expectations, with many recording personal bests over the hilly course. First male home for the club was Justin Elvidge in 98th place with a course personal best of 1:28:15. First Lady home was Dawn Veal in 606th place in a time of 1:52:29. Our remaining runners finished as follows. 105th, Aaron Godden, 1:28:35 (pb). 245th, Brian Harding, 1:36:30. 313th, Justin Showell, 1:40:27. 343rd, Andrew Wool, 1:41:48. 370th, Simon Render, 1:43:15. 518th, Jon Long, 1:49:03. 588th, Mark Darlow, 1:51:56. 662nd, Laura Webb, 1:53:55 (pb). 664th, Tina Lambert, 1:53:56. 684th, Gaelle Bryant, 1:55:52. 699th, Rachel Boxall, 1:56:06. 700th, Mike Boxall, 1:56:07. 762nd, Karen Dando, 1:58:01. 875th, Nina Markillie, 2:04:04 and 1140th, Sarah Westbrook, 2:32:40.