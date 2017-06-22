President Paul wins for North Cambs at March Town

National EBF president Paul Bennett was part of three rinks which won for North Cambridgeshire Bowling Association when they played their county Adams game on Saturday at home against Norfolk.

A national EBF president travels throughout the 13 EBF affiliated counties and this was his eighth visit to a County Adams, Newton and under-25 game this season and the first opportunity to see his own county play and get a game.

Six local clubs provided the 18 bowlers required for six rinks of triples for the match played at March Town and was the closest result ever recorded in recent times against a very strong county.

Overall result: Lost 184–158 shots, 16–6 points.

Scores: P Bennett (CMB), T. Reed (Murrow) & A Hailes (CMB) won 38-21 (spoons); D Crocket (Gorefield), C. Griffin (CMB) & P Cross (CMB) won 31-24; L. Smith, C. Newby & M. Oliver (Gorefield) won 26-20; T Harley, B. Plater & C. Scotcher (March Town) lost 22-37; J Allenson (Parson Drove) D. Thorpe & C. Walling (Emneth) lost 23-35; C. Bothamley, P Flynn & T Hurlock (Gorefield) lost 18-47.

The photo shows North Cambs Adams team with national EBF president Paul Bennett.

Full details of all North Cambs activities can be found at www.northcambsebf.co.uk