Red card as Wisbech lose on road

Woodbridge 48

Wisbech 1st XV 12

Head coach Leonard Veenendaal once again struggled to select a squad to travel for Wisbech’s furthest away fixture against the Suffolk side, and a late call off meant that Wisbech only had two replacements.

The referee dished out four yellow cards to Wisbech, and as influential centre James Napier received two yellows he was given a red card.

“We did not play that badly,” said manager Cliff Humphreys.

“The score line certainly did not reflect our performance.

“Our cause was not helped when after five minutes hooker Alex Pink was on the receiving end of a blatant punch – missed by the referee and which badly damaged his left eye and he could not take any further part in the game.”

There was impressive performances by the front row Jeff Wilson, Dick Cavill (the replacement hooker) and Sigitas Ciakas who scored his first try for Wisbech. Nathan Goodale was the only other try scorer – fly half Jack Malkin added a conversion.

Wisbech must concentrate on a second round Vase tie away to Essex outfit Braintree. The kick-off is 2pm.