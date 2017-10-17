Regional final spots put Wisbech gymnasts on cloud nine

Fenland Gymnastics Academy (FGA) gymnasts aged between 7 and 17 competed in the Cambridgeshire County Levels Competition in September.

They managed to walk away with a total of 64 medals as well as nine gymnasts through to Regional finals.

Wisbech Gymnastics Amber Sutton County level 6 age 8 champ and Lucy Dear County level 5 age 9 champ

Levels run downwards from 6 to 1 and FGA had gymnasts representing them at each one as well as teams of four gymnasts for Levels 6, 5, 4 and 3.

At Level 6, it was a clean sweep in the age 8 competition for FGA with Ruby Loveridge placing third, Eve White second and Amber Sutton being crowned Cambridgeshire County Champion.

In the Level 5 competition, Lucy Dear had a fantastic day in the age 9 competition being crowned county champion. Harriet Clark also managed to scoop up third place in the age 8 category.

Other results − Level 4 competition: Shanae Sigorney 2nd at age 9; 10/11 age group: Amelia Gooding 2nd, Annie Wake 3rd; 12/13 age group: Hannah Lutkin 3rd. Level 2 competition: Georgia Dilley 3rd at age 14.

FGA gymnasts also managed to scoop up lots of apparatus medals and the teams performed brilliantly, with the Levels 6 and 4 teams winning and the Levels 5 and 3 teams placing third.

Head coach Claire Stock said: “We are extremely proud of these results, it is testament to the hard work of the gymnasts and their coaches. Every year we compete we are getting better results and we are looking forward to the Regional finals.”