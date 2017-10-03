Relaunched Wisbech RUFC golf day so successful

Wisbech Rugby Club successfully relaunched the Golf Day in memory of club stalwart Les Vassall.

The event had previously been organised by former club captain Ben Harrington and for five years it was successfully held at Tydd Golf Club.

After Ben stood down it ran for another year but for the past three years the event did not take place.

Club veteran Cliff Humphreys took up the challenge and with the help of Maria Taylor-Vassall (wife of Les’s brother Michael) put on a memorable day.

Some 12 teams of various abilities assembled for an 18 hole Stableford competition. There was a longest drive prize won by Scotty Welcher, nearest the pin won by Peter Wheeler and a putting competition won by Matt Goodwin.

Throughout the competition stalwart Malcolm Miller covered the course up and down on his buggy, supporting the players with refreshments. The golf day was won by David Salmon’s team with team Martin runners-up.

The day ended with a two-course carvery and presentations.

“I hope that everyone who took part enjoyed the day and we have already scheduled next season’s event for Friday, September 14,” said Humphreys.

“A big thank you to Tydd golf course for allowing us to stage the event, their fantastic staff and to the many generous sponsors who help to make the day a huge success.

“Without Maria’s intervention and hard work I do not think that the day would have been as successful as it was.

“The club and I owe Maria a great amount of thanks and gratitude.”

For more photos please visit https://tinyurl.com/WRUFCgolfday2017