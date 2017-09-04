Rising Chatteris star Cameron outshines them all

At the Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club singles ladder challenge tournament, young ace Cameron Smart (16) secured outstanding wins against some of the club’s A team members, taking him to the top of the ladder.

It’s been a great fortnight for Cameron, who in a Lawn Tennis Association national competition for 16 & unders recently, won all three matches improving his LTA rating to 8.2.

Cameron clearly is a chip off the old block. His dad Matt, also competing in the tournament, had a successful day, with wins taking him also several places up the ladder. The event was an outstanding success with more competitors taking part than in all similar tournaments previously held.

Two new members, Lee Enstone and Mark Mobberley, joined the ladder, which runs all year. Both achieved considerable success in climbing it; Lee into third place.

Dave Wing, who organised the tournament, commented: “It was an incredibly competitive event, in which a high standard of tennis was played in all the matches. More players secured wins over higher ranked players, than in the two similar tournaments held in the last year.

“As a result I’m anticipating a lot of Ladder challenges in the next few weeks, by members hoping to re-establish their former positions.”

As many spectators as competitors attended the event, which concluded with a barbecue prepared and cooked by Dave, who is both a tennis fanatic and loves entertainment cooking.

