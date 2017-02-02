Russells make muddy Wisbech Kart Club a family affair at King’s Lynn

On Sunday Wisbech and District Kart racing club arrived at the Adrian Flux Arena to pits which looked like a mud bath.

Club members walked around the track and a decision was made for the meeting to go ahead.

MFCP

At this point the sun was shining so the racing got underway as quickly as possible before the rain set in.

Maximum points were gained by Titch Howlett in the 250cc open class and Lattisha Russell in the 90cc class.

The 250/4 stroke was a family affair with mother and son Rachel and Sam Russell and brothers Mark and Karl Gilbert all competing against each other but the overall winner of the class was being Ben Ward. The 125cc Senior and junior classes see some very close racing with plenty of action taking place throughout the races.

The 90cc class was dominated by Lattisha Russell followed closely by Jake Gilbert. This class see a new member Hamish Rennie racing for the first time. Hamish completed all five races and also took the Junior of the day award.

The 70cc class only had one kart entered but young racer Marcus Short was placed in with the 90cc and at times was very competitive with the older racers.

The whole day was very successful with lots of enjoyable racing taking place.

Results of all classes:

70cc: 1st place Marcus Short. 90cc: 1 Lattisha Russell, 2 Jake Gilbert, 3 Lewis McDonald. 125cc Juniors: 1 Alex Ward, 2 Will Cole, 3 Bradley Galley. 125cc Seniors: 1 Charlotte Gilbert, 2 Marcus Gilbert, 3 Aaron Keil. 250cc/4 stroke: 1 Ben Ward, 2 Josh Smith, 3 Sam Russell. 250cc open: 1 Titch Howlett, 2 Neil Bradley, 3 Ben Jackson.

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, February 26 at The Adrian Flux Arena, signing in from 9am. New members welcome, free entry for spectators.