Local rugby union is in mourning at the passing of well-known current player Jaco Steenberg over the weekend.

Scum-half Steenberg was scrum-half for the successful Oundle 1st XI last season. He had previously played for Peterborough Lions.

A statement on the Oundle club website read: “Jaco joined the club only last season, but his impact on team-mates was massive.

“He was a genuine rugby man with a great love of the game. Our thoughts are with his family.”