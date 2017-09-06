Sarah does March’s Starr Bedford run

March AC members on Saturday tackled the Bedford Half Marathon.

Results – Sarah Starr 1:55:18, Jon Long 1:55:55, Steven Starr 1:59:36, Sarah Lemon 2:12:06pb.

Sunday. ABP Humber Costal Half Marathon – Harry Littlemore 1:56:03, Mark Darlow 1:56:36, Dawn Veal 2:00:55, Nina Markillie 2:02:55pb, Amy Ellis 2:10:59, Fay Scrivener 2:18:12, Suzanne Orr 2:38:06, Tom Orr 2:38:07. Wissey Half Marathon – Geraldine Larham 1:36:03 (3rd Lady), Andrew Larham 1:37:47, Justin Showell 1:39:00.

l Three Counties Running Club’s Zoe Gourley completed the Run for All 10k race at Leicester in a fantastic time of 54:16.

Parkrun results, March: Steve Clarke in 34:28 knocking 30 seconds off his previous week’s time. Forest Rec: father and daughter Colin Apps 23:32 and Joely Apps 38:31. King’s Lynn: Matt Hunter 25:05 followed very closely by Jonny Clark 25:06, Bridgette Watts 36:31 and Molly Thomas with a PB of 43:01.

TCRC’s next race will be the Rutland Half Marathon on September 17.