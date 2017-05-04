Scott in UK first at Wisbech karate club

Pictured are Wisbech Samurai Karate School students at their course with Scott Langley, Sensei 6th Dan.

It was held at Hudson Leisure Centre, Wisbech, and saw 42 students attend the first all grades two-hour session and 35 students attend the senior grade two-hour session.

Sensei Scott is the head of the newly-formed HDKI group Hombu Dojo Karate International. He is one of only five western men to have completed the three-year intensive JKA instructors programme in Japan and is one of the world’s leading instructors.

Sensei Steve King said: “We were very honoured to be hosting the very first HDKI course to be held in the UK. Samurai School joined the HDKI with many other schools after the collapse of The WTKO GB.”