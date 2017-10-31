Search

Second place by Wisbech Fenland RC’s Jennings in American dream race

Fenland Running Club members were in the USA at the Cleremont Waterfront Parkrun near Orlando in Florida.

Martin Jennings had an outstanding run to finish second in a time of 17:32 (1st MV45), Stuart Follen was fifth overall and second MV40 in 19:47, Nicky Jennings was 22nd overall and first lady to finish in a time of 23:03 and Larissa Follen was 38th and second LV40 in 27:11.

FRC’s Sarah Rippon, who took in the Challenge Running Stort 30-mile Ultra race in Hertfordshire, finished 219th of 247 runners with a PB time of 6:29:26. Paulina Zub ran the Illuminator Run 15-mile trail run near Aboyne in the Cairngorms in Scotland and finished 321st in a field of 1,560 in a time of 2:45:23.

Full results from Fen 10 (see back page): Andrew Plume 15th 1:01:21; Stuart Webb 50th 1:08:28; John Shaw 63rd 1:09:26 (PB); Richard Agger 65th 1:09:52; Paul Griffin 70th 1:10:03; Paul Wiegand 71st 1:10:17; Andre Pittock 79th 1:11:40; Tim Clough 107th 1:14:42; David Brammer 134th 1:18:12; Carol Bowett 151st 1:21:02 (PB); Jane Clarke 186th 1:25:34; Ian King 187th 1:25:44; Jac Richards 215th 1:29:23; Denise Griffin 223rd 1:29:23; Aaron Petts 228th 1:30:38; Emma Smith 230th 1:31:01; Stacie Youngs 234th 1:31:51; Julie Garner243rd 1:33:42; Carol Slater-Garner 244th 1:33:41; Hannah Ryan 251st 1:34:49; Vani Mauremootoo 271st 1:38:11; Gilly Anderson 279th 1:41:18 (PB); Lucy Hicks 291st 1:47:27 (PB); Vanessa Hunt 293rd 1:50:01.

