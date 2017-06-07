Simon Lambert hopes King’s Lynn Stars can provide a silver lining

Simon Lambert has been cast in the shadow of his fair share of clouds in 2017 but remains hopeful King’s Lynn Stars can provide his silver lining.

The vastly-experienced 28-year-old kicked off the campaign with a 5.25 average at Championship club Peterborough but his figures have plummeted below three on the back of an early-season injury.

One win in 38 heats for the Panthers have seen such a dramatic drop that he became a shoo-in for a fourth spell with the Stars when Josh Bailey departed.

Lambert quickly proved his worth with seven-paid-eight in last week’s 52-41 win over Swindon and ahead of tonight’s (Wednesday, June 7) home clash with Rye House (7.30), he is looking on the bright side of his troubled start.

“Some riders can’t get a ride anywhere because their average is too good for what clubs are looking for,” he said.

“I’ve gained from starting off badly and taking my average in the opposite direction to what I wanted to but that’s just part and parcel of speedway I guess. I’m certainly not complaining about it.”

Both teams are at full strength for the showdown at the Adrian Flux Arena as the Stars welcome high-profile British riders Edward Kennett, Chris Harris and Scott Nicholls.

The Rockets had struggled on the road before gaining their first Premiership away win at Leicester recently, while second-placed King’s Lynn will be hoping to build on four wins from five home outings.

King’s Lynn: Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Nicklas Porsing, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Simon Lambert.

Rye House: Edward Kennett, Stuart Robson, Chris Harris, Ricky Wells, Scott Nicholls, Robert Branford, Ellis Perks.

