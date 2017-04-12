Sin bin costs Wisbech dearly in Wymondham season closer

Wymondham 37

Wisbech RUFC 17

Wisbech travelled to Wymondham in their last league fixture of the season – having won the reverse fixture at the beginning of the season.

Once again head coach Leonard Veenendaal struggled to select a squad to travel and credit must go to a number of players who were drafted in at late notice.

Wisbech competed well on a hot day and on an extremely hard pitch and held Wymondham, who had not lost at home all season, for the first 20 minutes.

A couple of penalties edged the home team ahead. Wisbech continued to show resilience until Wymondam took control of the game with two converted tries. However on half-time Nathan Goodale crossed the line to score a try.

Wisbech rallied at the start of the second half with some pacy backs moves, this resulted in Harry Newman scoring a try which Jack Malkin converted. A Wymondham player was carded for going over the top but, shortly after, the referee carded talisman Solly Prestidge and during the 10 minutes he was off the field Wymondham scored three more tries.

Wisbech battled on and were rewarded with a consolation try on full time.

Man of the match was Nathan Goodale who picked up a shoulder injury.

“It has been a difficult season reflects,” coach Veendendaal. “We have an excellent squad of players who on their day are a match for any other team at our level but players not attending training on a regular basis has been the Achilles heel this season.”

Wisbech Wildcats can finish the season on a high when they play in the final of Cambs Junior Cup at Chapel Road on April 22 as Wisbech host the county finals day. All are welcome to come along.