Smart win for Chatteris tennis teen Cameron

Members of Chatteris St Peter’s Tennis Club, the current Cambridgeshire LTA Club of the Year, enjoyed a very successful Bank Holiday weekend.

Both Chatteris women’s and men’s teams have got off to a winning start for the Summer League season, seeing the Ladies team of Barbara Spilka, Emma Norman, Cindy Burnley and Lorraine Godfrey recording a home win against Gransden Ladies 6-2 on Friday.

This was followed up by the Men’s team: Simon Grainger, Andrew Fox, Charlie Gienke and Alan Pater recording a similar 6-2 win away at Milton on Monday.

On Friday evening 40 members and friends of the club enjoyed the first of two General Knowledge Quiz evenings to be held this year at the King Edward Centre Chatteris.

On Saturday, members participated in the first of two Singles Ladder Tournaments scheduled for this year. The outstanding performance of the day was by the youngest competitor: 15 year-old Cameron Smart rising to second on the ladder with a 6-4 defeat of Simon Grainger.

In a tightly fought final match against Andrew Fox, Cameron narrowly missed out on securing the top spot by failing to convert two match points in the final game, resulting in Andrew securing victory with a 6-5 win. Over the last year Cameron has participated in LTA Junior Tournaments around the country, consistently improving his LTA junior ranking.

This season has already seen the club welcoming several new members, families and juniors. There are also opportunities to “Come Along & Try Tennis for Free” scheduled for this season, with the next such event is being held on Sunday, May 14 from 2.30pm and includes a barbecue.

Anyone interested in joining this active club is invited to contact Shona Kent 01354 655363 or Karen Barwell 01354 695014.