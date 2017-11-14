Smooth Three Counties licensed race debut at Leverington

Even though Three Counties Running Club couldn’t stop the wind they did manage to offer runners a great PB flat course, well organised event, lots of great marshals and supporters and a lovely piece of ‘bling’.

After a two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday, 198 runners took to the roads of Leverington in their first official licensed race for Three Counties Running Club.

The George Munday 10K, which has been in the planning for some time, couldn’t have gone any smoother.

The club said: “There is such a lot of paperwork and planning behind the scenes to be able to get this event off the ground but without the help of the sponsors, committee, marshals, stewards, club members and the runners for taking part, it would not’ve happened, so thank you all.

“Thanks to Fenland Running Club and March Athletic Club for their support and help on the day.”

Not only did TCRC triumph with the race they also triumphed in it. Under-18 male runner Morgan Harrison was first home in age category with a time of 40:55PB.

Karen Louise won the category of 1st female 18-30 in a time of 46:35PB and Nicole Coughlin won the category of 1st female 31-45 in a time of 44:31.

The ladies team also won the 1st female team home. The team consisted of Louise, Coughlin and Lauren Day (48:44PB).

First home for TCRC was Morgan Harrison 40:55PB; then Daniel Barnes 43:23PB, Nicole Coughlin 44:31PB, Graham Rushmer and Lee Johnson both on 46:17 PB, Jonny Clark 47:30, Lauren Day 48:44PB, Mark Mattless 48:46PB, Marc Martin 50:10, Tracey Pratt 51:34PB (3rd in Age),Sarah Clark 51:35PB,Teresa Rodrigues 51:59PB, Tracey Else 52:00PB, Debbie Agger 54:10PB, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 54:19, Sarah Johnson 56:30PB, Vicki Drake 59:58, Fay Gratton 1:01:43PB, Steve Whitelam and Dee Mcclagish 1:02:36 and Anne-Marie Mattless 1:03:17PB.

Other awards and prizes: First male club team − Ryston Runners AC. First female club team − Three Counties RC. First male − Callum Stanforth (Ryston Runners AC). First female − Beckie Dawson. First male under 18 − Morgan Harrison (TCRC). First male 18-30 − Lucas Cooper* (medal to be collected). First female 18-30 − Karen Smith (TCRC). First male 31-45 − Matt Pyatt*. First female 31-45 − Nicole Coughlin* (TCRC). First male 46-60 − Shane Draper (Fenland RC). First female 46-60 − Geraldine Larham (March AC). First male 60+- David Webb (medal to be collected). First female 60+ − Jane Greenwood (Fenland RC). *first in age after winner of race. The club thanks everyone who took part making it the success it was.

Three Counties are next flying the flag at St Neots Half Marathon on Sunday.