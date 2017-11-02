Spooky fun at Halloween tournament Wisbech LK Tennis Academy

Spooky fun was had by all at a Halloween themed tournament held at Wisbech LK Tennis Academy.

Mini Red winner was Quinn Arkle, runner up Charlie Coleman. Mini Green winner Daniele Klumbyte, runner up Eva Remekaite. Yellow ball 10.2 (mixed ages) winner James shelly, runner up Francis Antonio.

LK Tennis Academy is looking for people to join their new beginner/starter courses at the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

Come and try the first session for free, rackets can be borrowed. Thursdays 6.30-7.30pm for juniors wanting to learn how to play, year groups 7/8/9. Saturday 11-12pm (indoors) for juniors wanting to learn how to play aged 9yrs and under.