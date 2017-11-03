Spooky theme to Wisbech Tennis Club mixed doubles

There was a spooky theme to last Friday night’s Restricted Mixed Doubles Tournament at Wisbech Tennis Club.

To even things up, the Mens’ and Ladies ‘A’ team players were not allowed to partner each other.

MFCP Wis tenn grp 10.17

Eleven pairs entered and were split into two leagues and each team played each other over a timed match. The group winners played each other in the final and Kitty Hall and Seth Williams-Briggs beat Sheila Hennesey and Stuart Sage in the final by two shots.

The players all enjoyed a feast of food and drink in the clubhouse afterwards.

A new coaching course starts this week for adult beginners/intermediates and full details can be found on their website wisbechtennisclub.org.uk under the coaching link or telephone 07549 263767 for further details of the club.

Pictured: Kitty Hall and Seth Briggs-Williams, winners; plus the group.