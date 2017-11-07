Stannard hits Wisbech Men’s 2nds hockey hat-trick

Wisbech Men 1

Waltham Forest 5

Wisbech Town v Waltham Forest Hockey one minutes silence held for Graham Ward

Following a disappointing final minute away loss at Wapping the previous week, Wisbech hosted Waltham Forest looking to get back to winning ways.

Wisbech were lucky not to concede early in the first half. Possession was easily lost and chances were hard to come by for the hosts who were fortunate to only go into the break one goal behind.

The second half didn’t bring a change in fortunes for Wisbech, who continued to play below their usual standards. Two further goals put the away side fully in control of the tie. Although Wisbech were able to get on the scoresheet, Forest scored twice more.

MoM: Jonathan Shippey.⭐️

Wisbech Town v Waltham Forest Hockey Action

Alford 1

Wisbech Men’s 2nds 6

Wisbech had a full strength squad back and it showed.

They scored twice in the first half, through Danny Haynes and Dom Stannard, after neat play at the top of the “D” from Matt Pooley, to go 2-1 up at half-time.

Wisbech Town v Waltham Forest Hockey Action

Wisbech came out flying in the second half and netted three goals in five minutes from Gary Freear, Dom Stannard and Jonny Garner. There was a solid performance at the back, particularly by Kieran Hallatt. Goals came from Dom Stannard x3, Jonny Garner, Gary Freear, Danny Haynes.

MoM: Kieran Hallatt.️

Wisbech Men’s 3rds 3 Horncastle 2nds 2

Wisbech in truth should have put this game to bed, however, they squandered a hatful of chances and they went into the second half only 1-0 up thanks to a well-taken sole effort from Charlie Slayley.

Wisbech scored straight from the start of the second half with Elliot Peck slotting home a well-drilled cross from Jamie Hallatt. Unfortunately, Wisbech sat back and the opposition scored two quick goals before the 3rds woke up and finished with a Josh Porter goal.

MoM: Tyler Eggleton.

Wisbech Men’s 4th 1 Bourne Deeping 5ths 1

The game finally got underway after a mammoth effort to clear water on the pitch!

Bourne Deeping started strongest, taking the lead in the first half.

Once again a positive half-time team talk got the 4ths back in the game with great work from the youngsters. Ciaran Lowe was solid at the back, winger Ryan Jackson worked hard and MoM Ollie Mitchell made some promising runs up front.

A short corner was eventually converted by Howard Atkins.

Wisbech Ladies 1

Dereham 3

Dereham started the strongest but Wisbech took an early lead after Jane Peggs deflected home a short corner strike from Laura Overland. Minutes later Dereham equalised through open play.

The second half saw Dereham take a 3-1 lead. Wisbech piled on the pressure in the last 10 minutes with some good link-up play by Katie Dunn, Vicky Herbert and Jane Peggs, but couldn’t score.

Player of the match: Natalie Ward, awesome defending.

Wisbech Ladies 2nds 0

C of Peterborough 2nds 5

After 20 minutes, Peterborough netted. Wisbech carried on fighting but by half-time they were three goals down.

A tactical change saw an extra midfield player added, however Peterborough scored twice despite Wisbech’s defence playing brilliantly.

The scoreline does not reflect how well the whole team played.

PoM: Sam Pritchard.

Wisbech Ladies 3rds: No match. Away to Royston November 11.