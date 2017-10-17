Stannard taps in final minute Wisbech 2nds winner versus Peterborough

Ipswich East Suffolk 3

Wisbech Men 1

Wisbech Men’s 1sts again started on the back foot and quickly found themselves a goal behind.

The deficit was almost immediately doubled as IES broke straight from a Wisbech short corner.

The second half saw more composure on the ball and resulted in Danny Haynes scoring 15 minutes from time.

Unfortunately, a hotly debated umpiring decision to award a goal for IES left Wisbech falling to a second defeat in as many weeks.

MoM: Scott Welcher.

Wisbech Men’s 2nds 2

CoP 1

Wisbech got off to a fast start for a change, dominating possession and creating many fluid attacks through Jonny Garner and Matty Goodwin’s continuous runs.

However, no chances were taken and Peterborough scored against the run of play to go in 1-0 up at half time.

Matty Goodwin netted while contentious decisions ruffled Wisbech enough to earn two green cards.

Despite this with everyone pushing forward, Dom Stannard was in the right place, at the right time, to tap in the last-minute winner.

MoM: Jonny Garner.

l At last the Men’s 3rd team finally showed their full potential, winning 7-0 over City of Peterborough 7’s.

In an extremely one sided game from start to finish Wisbech dominated, and in truth, could have doubled the scoreline.

Goals came from Jamie Hallet 2, Elliot Peck 2, Josh Bowers, Joe Else and Pete Shippey and the whole team played well.

MoM: Jamie Hallatt.️

Wisbech Ladies 2 UEA 1

Wisbech got off to a slow start seeing UEA score a goal from open play.

The ladies fought back and a short corner resulted in a super strike hitting the back of the goal from Issy Oldershaw-Ellis.

UEA continued to break down the Wisbech play but were unable to get past goal keeper Louisa Allen. Good link play saw a great pass from Laura Overland to enable Izzy Pope to score their winning goal.

Wisbech tired in the second half and were unfortunate not to extend the lead.

Player of the match was Issy Oldershaw-Ellis, copious amounts of effort.

Wisbech Ladies 2nd 0

Alford & D 6

The ladies went out open minded and strong, and with some good hockey managed to keep the score 0-0 for the first 20 minutes.

Unfortunately by half time Wisbech went 3-0 down.

After a good team talk at half-time the ladies moved the ball with confidence but without success. Alford scored another three goals in the second half but Wisbech played their best hockey so far this season.

PoM: Lily Amps and Ali Mason.

Ladies 3rd 0 St Ives 8

The battling ladies in their first league match were up against a very disciplined and well structured team.

The ladies took time to settle, then produced some good attacking play, it was just the finish that slipped. St Ives were 6-0 up by half-time.

Some great defensive play at the back, especially from Lisa Lowe and Emily Clare. Harriet Bateman, Rachel Bingham and Ashleigh Jarvis-Lee all produced some really strong runs, with some incredible support on the sidelines.

St Ives were the stronger team in the second half taking a further two goals. Despite the scoreline some really positive work from the whole team.

PoM: Harriet Bateman.