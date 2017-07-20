Steve and Marilyn triumph at Gedney Hill captain’s day

There has been a busy week of action at Gedney Hill Golf Club.

Steve and Marilyn Sayer were triumphant in the joint captains’ day, while Nick Markillie and Chris Bennett claimed top spot in the Monkwise Mixed Pairs. Turn to page 68 for full results from recent club events.

Right – Captains’ Day winners Steve and Marilyn Sayer being presented with their prizes by ladies captain Lynn Exley and club captain James Smith.

Far right – Monkwise Mixed Pairs winners Chris Bennett and Nick Markillie being presented with the trophy by ladies captain Lynn Exley.