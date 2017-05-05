Stimson leads March home

Runners from the March AC club took part in the King’s Lynn GEAR 10k at the weekend.

Wayne Stimson led the club home with a time of 42:32 followed by Brian Harding who had a superb run with a personal best time of 43:53.

Other times from the club: Justin Showell 44:24, Justin Elvidge 44:26 (Pacing 45 minutes), Darren Moat 44:43, Teilo Pearce 50:27pb, Jon Long 51:12, Tina Lambert 53:34, Joice Bandoquillo Showell 53:28, Karen Dando 54:12. Also on Sunday Andrew and Geraldine Larham took part in the Hackney half marathon. Andrew crossed the line in 1:27:58, followed by Geraldine in 1.31.04.