Stout Wisbech 1st XV hold on and stop losing streak

Wisbech 11

Thurston 10

Wisbech, on the back of three losses, held on for the narrow win.

Captain Solomon Prestidge was welcomed back and there were call-ups for the experienced Ben Chapman and Ben Wicks.

Thurston began the brighter and scored an early unconverted try in the corner. However, after some powerful runs from Nathan Goodale, Wisbech’s Nat Humphries burrowed over to even up the proceedings.

Sustained pressure from Wisbech led to a successful penalty by Jack Malkin, leading at the break 8-5.

Thurston scored another unconverted try. Wisbech responded strongly, Wicks with a barnstorming run seemed to have scored but it was ruled out.

A penalty was given instead, again converted by Malkin.

For the last 15 minutes Wisbech had some strong defending to do.

Rory Willis and Craig Reugg made some stout tackles on the wings while Thurston at the end missed a penalty.

There were gritty performances all over the park but Sam Anderson was the deserved man of be match.

Wisbech are next in action at Ipswich on October 22.