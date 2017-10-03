Super short corners set up Wisbech Ladies hockey win

Wisbech Ladies 3 Watton 1

Wisbech made a dominant start with Laura Overland and Georgie Dunn making some early attacking runs.

A super short corner set play saw Ellie Padmore scoring.

Watton conceded several short corners on the trot and Wisbech were rewarded with a great goal from Jane Peggs; then again shortly after from a super strike at a short corner from Overland. Wisbech tired near the end of the first half and Watton seized an opportunity to score.

The defence kept a clean sheet in the second half not giving away any short corners. Joey Gomm was denied by the Watton keeper. Hannah Strickle had a superb goal disallowed.

Players of the match: Katie Dunn and ⭐️Hannah Strickle. Wisbech are away to Norwich City 1st on Saturday, 1pm push back.

Dereham 1

Wisbech Men’s 1st 1

Wisbech looked to build on their opening day win.

After dominating the early encounters it wasn’t long before Atkins was on the scoresheet with a superbly taken reverse stick strike from a tight angle.

The remainder of the half saw great similarities to that of the previous week with Wisbech unable to convert their chances after a strong opening 35 minutes of hockey.

Dereham started the second half the stronger team, and drew level just minutes in with a penalty corner. The remainder of the half saw chances at both ends but neither team were able to find a winner.

MoM: Jason Esser for his strong defensive performance. Wisbech look to get back to winning ways next Saturday at home to Norwich.

Cambridge Sth 1

WTHC Men’s 2nds 1

Wisbech struggled to get used to the bouncy pitch.

They grew into the game and played some good hockey through newcomer Lewis Jackson and the ever tireless Danny Haynes. Wisbech went 1-0 up after a well worked short corner in which Dom Stannard cooly slotted home.

The game became fiery and a few green cards were given to Wisbech. Cambridge pushed high, resulting in the equaliser. Wisbech pushed for a winner late on but were kept out by some excellent goalkeeping.

Man of the match: Dom Stannard.

WTHC Men’s 3rds 2

Spalding 2

Spalding scored twice in the first half against the run of play and in the second half Wisbech played very well and Gary Freear scored both goals in a very entertaining game.

MoM: Joe Else.

COP 2 WTHC Men’s 4ths 1

Wisbech 4ths went with 10 men, started with three at the back and took the game to Peterborough.

A Peterborough short corner broke the deadlock 10 minutes from half-time.

Wisbech came out fighting in the second half and won several short corners, one of which was slotted home by Ciaran Lowe. But five minutes from time another Peterborough short corner got a deflection which buried it in the top corner.

Every player gave 100 per cent in a great team performance. MoM: Ciaran Lowe.

WTHC Ladies 2nds 0

Cambs Sth 8

Wisbech were under pressure from the start from a well drilled Cambs team.

Ali Mason and Lorraine Parker worked hard in defence giving lots of guidance to the younger players. Wisbech went down 3-0 at half-time.

Sam Pritchard had a shot saved while many Cambs South efforts were saved by Yasmin Pritchard.

PoM:️ Sue ‘Swampy’ Robinson.