Sweet 16 hockey goals for March Ladies

East Men’s Division 2N

March Town 4

Norwich City 3rds 3

No match report.

Next weekend: at home against University of East Anglia.

East Men’s Division 5NW

St Ives 3rds 1

March Town 2nds 2

Third in the league St Ives started with 10, and eventually Hugh Whittome and shortly after Chris Howsam netted.

In the second half St Ives had 12 players, rotating the sub, which began to tire March. PoM Henry Mair played his first senior match for the 2nds and played brilliantly in defence. Charlie Saunders took a hit on the knee and St Ives scored from a penalty flick. March changed formation to prevent a draw.

Next: away Cambridge South 3rds.

East Women’s Division 4NW(N)

March Town 16

Alford & Dist 2nds 0

The match was largely dominated by March, against a strong defence, with assists from Charlotte Norman, Sarah Hussey, Molly Sears and Lauren Lakey.

First half goals came from: Hana Howsam, Maggie Powell 4, Carly Stevenson, Charlotte Tweed 3; second half saw Howsam and Stevenson complete hat-tricks, with Tweed, Rebecca Claire and Bell White adding singles.

Player of the match was Maggie Powell.

Next: away Bourne Deeping 3rds.

Wisbech Ladies 1

St Albans 2nds 3

St Albans scored through an early penalty corner.

Some of the best attacking play came from Wisbech for the remainder of the first half but they couldn’t convert and St Albans scored another from a follow up to a penalty corner.

Wisbech were caught on the counter attack early into the second half. Wisbech pulled a goal back through a composed finish by Charlie Paine.

Wisbech will take a positive second half into their away fixture at Norwich Dragons next weekend.

St Ives 7

Wisbech Mens 2nd 0

A lucky deflection sent keeper Kevin Shippey the wrong way. A second goal on the stroke of half time made it 2-0 at the break.

Despite playing some better hockey, Wisbech’s relatively young forward line struggled to convert their chances. The defence was outnumbered by a number of fast St Ives counter-attacks.

PoM: Ollie Osborn, while youngsters Johnny Garner and Calvin Bishop show promise.

Camb City 3rds 3

LSHC Men 6

In-form Sutton’s goals came from Fyson, who was green carded, and PoM Ben Shore to make it 2-2 at half time.

Second half scorers: Shore (3) and Cook. A mention for Harry Synnott playing in only his second league match at 12th man and solid throughout.

LSHC Mens’ 2nd 1

Bourne Deeping 2nd 3

Nick Ellis netted for the Seconds. Man of the match was Matt Goodley who produced a quality performance following on from his representative honours in the previous week.

LSHC Mens’ 3rd 0

Leadenham 2nd 2

PoM: Jacob Synnott.