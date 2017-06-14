Tandem triumph by Wisbech Wheelers

High winds and rain forced cancellation of the Tuesday evening Wisbech Wheelers cycling event at Wisbech, although by the weekend the rain had cleared, allowing competitions to go ahead.

On Saturday in the Veterans TT Association 50 mile promotion near Newmarket, Wisbech rider, Jon Talbot, usually undaunted by the wind, found the going hard over the distance, recording 2.05.59. With a remarkable effort in the same race Becky Murley was only one minute and 23secs behind him, making her second lady rider overall.

On the same afternoon with similar winds at King’s Lynn in the East District 10 mile championships 60+ vet, Paul Willis, still managed a course pb, but the ride of the week goes to top speed skaters, Mike McInerney and his 15 year-old daughter Eve, who made light of the weather and won the tandem event, rounding the course in a very respectable 23.40.

Results, Sat, June 10, VTTA ‘50’: vets both 40+ - J Talbot 2.05.59, R Murley (lady) 2.07.22. EDCA 10 mile championships : vets both 60+ - P Willis 24.45, D Hallahan (lady) 32.51. Tandem – M McInerney vet 40+ & E McInerney juvenile 15 (lady) 23.20.