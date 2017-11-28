Ten out of 10 promise by Wisbech Fenland RC runner Steve

Whilst a large contingent of eight teams of four Fenland Running Club members were eagerly anticipating publication of the individual results of the March AC Hereward Relay two other members elected to race in other events on Sunday.

Jane Clarke took to the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Ely 5K festive run and in Santa hat still cracked a 2:16 PB to finish 5th lady overall in a time of 24:27.

Steve Bennington accomplished a promise he and two friends made back in March to race 10 x 10K races before the year was out, which was Steve’s motivation to join FRC and train for the challenge.

Although the three didn’t race in all the same races, by coincidence they all achieved their goal when all three raced their tenth 10K at the Charles Burrell 10K Cross Country at Thetford, which Steve completed in a time of 53:42.

Results for Hereward Relay to be published next week.